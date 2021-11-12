Harold Hamm purchases $5.17 million in Continental Resources stock – filing



FILE PHOTO: Harold Hamm of Continental Resources introduces himself at a dinner for business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

November 12, 2021

(Reuters) – Shale pioneer Harold Hamm this week purchased $5.17 million worth of stock in Continental Resources, the company he founded, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

A representative for Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

