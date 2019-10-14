Harley-Davidson halts electric motorcycle production



FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) – Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N> said on Monday it has stopped production of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.

The motorcycle maker said it does not have a timeline as to when the production will resume.

