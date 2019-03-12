Hardline Iranian cleric Raisi gets second powerful job in a week: IRNA



March 12, 2019

GENEVA (Reuters) – Hardline Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected on Tuesday as deputy chief of the Assembly of Experts, an influential clerical body which chooses the Supreme Leader, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

He got the job less than a week after he was appointed head of the judiciary – making the protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a key player in Iran’s politics.

