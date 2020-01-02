Hanukkah stabbing victim may have permanent brain damage

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:43 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

One of the victims of Sunday’s Hanukkah stabbing attack may have permanent brain damage. On Thursday, the family of Josef Neumann spoke to the press about his condition in Monsey, New York.

His daughter, Nicky Kohen, said the prognosis is not good. She said he is suffering from a fractured skull, neck lacerations and a shattered arm. Kohen added if he ever wakes from his coma, he may never be able to walk or talk.

She pleaded with the nation to stop the rise of anti-Semitism and hate crimes sweeping the country.

“We all believe that God has a plan and we guess he’s a big part of it. (We) hope to make a big call for change. All types of hatred against any race, religion, orientation and anything else that anybody can think of just has to stop. Guys, I’m begging you. If you are watching this, please stand up and stop this hatred. It cannot keep going on. We want our kids to go to school and feel safe. We want to go to our synagogues and feel safe. We want to go to groceries and malls and feel safe.”

– Nicky Kohen, daughter of victim Josef Neumann

This cry for help comes as attacks on communities of faith and houses of worship become more prevalent.

