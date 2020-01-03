Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on six counts of attempted murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

The man who was arrested for stabbing multiple people at a rabbi’s house on Hanukkah has been indicted by a grand jury for six counts of attempted murdered. Friday reports said Grafton Thomas is being accused of slashing multiple people at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York.

Thomas is also reportedly facing other charges on top of attempted murder, including assault, attempted assault and burglary.

Earlier, #Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced Grafton Thomas, who allegedly tried to kill several Hasidic people in #Monsey Saturday, faces the following charges. @News12WC pic.twitter.com/SzkYeMvKDn — Samantha Crawford (@SCrawford_12WC) January 3, 2020

“Today, Grafton Thomas of Greenwood Lake, New York, was indicted on six counts of attempted murder in the second degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, three counts of attempted assault in the first degree and two counts of burglary in the first degree,” stated Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

The 37-year-old is being held on a $5 million bail and is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison.

