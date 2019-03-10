Hamid’s play helps D.C. United tie NYCFC



Mar 10, 2019; New York, NY, USA; D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid (24) makes a save in front of New York City FC forward Jonathan Lewis (17) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Mar 10, 2019; New York, NY, USA; D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid (24) makes a save in front of New York City FC forward Jonathan Lewis (17) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

March 10, 2019

Bill Hamid made six saves and helped D.C. United get a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon against host New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

In his 200th appearance with the team, Hamid consistently frustrated NYCFC by delivering timely saves and helped D.C. United remain the only team to not allow a goal in the first two weeks.

Hamid turned in his big performance on a day when D.C. maintained possession for only 34.2 percent of the match.

The 28-year-old kept the game scoreless in the waning moments before four minutes of stoppage time was added.

In the 89th minute, he made a diving stop on Anton Tinnerholm’s shot from the center of the box. A minute earlier, Hamid made a nifty right-handed stop on Alexandru Mitrita’s right-footed shot from the top of the box.

D.C. gained four points in the first two weeks of the new season against two of the Eastern Conference’s top three teams from a year ago after opening the season with a 2-0 win over defending champion Atlanta.

Before the late saves, Hamid also stopped a free kick attempt on Mitrita in the 78th minute.

NYCFC registered 21 shots and has totaled 51 shots in its last two home games against D.C. NYCFC only has one goal in those games and is 0-2-2 in its last four games against D.C.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made three saves. He made a left leg save on Luciano Acosta in the 83rd minute to keep the game scoreless.

NYCFC controlled most of the tempo in a scoreless first half as it registered nine shots with one being on target and three more getting block.

NYCFC’s best chance to score occurred when Alex Ring’s shot was deflected over the right crossbar in the 31st minute and when Hamid made a diving stop on Ring five minutes later.

Ring’s scoring chances occurred after D.C. was denied two opportunities to score by Johnson. In the 11th minute, Johnson dove to his right to stop Acosta and 12 minutes later, he used his right leg to stop Paul Arriola’s right-footed attempt.

–Field Level Media