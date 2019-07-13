Halep beats Serena Williams to win Wimbledon singles title



Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning the final against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning the final against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) – Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after she beat seven-times champion Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

It was Halep’s second Grand Slam title following her triumph at Roland Garros last year.

The result denied Williams from equaling Margaret Court’s all-time record of winning 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)