Haiti beat Canada 3-2 with remarkable second-half comeback



Jun 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan (18) punches an attempt at goal against Haiti during the first half during quarterfinal play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports Jun 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan (18) punches an attempt at goal against Haiti during the first half during quarterfinal play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

June 30, 2019

(Reuters) – Haiti came back from two goals down at halftime to score three times in a superb second half and knock Canada out of the Gold Cup 3-2 on Saturday.

Jonathan David and Lucas Cavallini, who between them had scored nine goals in their last three games, added another one each in the first half as Canada dominated the quarter-final in Houston, Texas.

But the Haitians, who had won all three of their group games, moved into the semi-finals with a blistering second half performance.

The comeback began five minutes after the break when Duckens Nazon took advantage of a poor pass back from Marcus Godinho to score and then Herve Bazile equalized from the spot after 70 minutes.

Wilde-Donald Guerrier completed the turnaround six minutes later when he latched onto a lovely pass from Nazon and superbly beat the goalkeeper.

Haiti, who last won the forerunner to this tournament in 1973, will face either Mexico or Costa Rica in the semi-final on July 2 in Glendale, Arizona.

Mexico play Costa Rica in their quarter-final later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)