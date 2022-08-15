Hageman pulling ahead of Rep. Cheney in Wyo. congressional race

OAN Newsroom

Updated 7:32 AM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is facing tough competition against Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s upcoming primary election. This comes as Cheney has deviated from representing Republican values multiple times during her current term. She has been at the forefront of congressional anti-Trump Republicans, notably voting with Democrats on gun control, the CHIPS Act and former President Trump’s second impeachment. In her campaign video, Cheney argues claims suggesting the 2020 election was rigged are lies.

“It is a door Donald Trump opened to manipulate Americans to abandon their principles, to sacrifice their freedom, to justify violence, to ignore the rulings of our courts and the rule of law,” Cheney stated in a campagin ad. “This is Donald Trump’s legacy. “

The Republican has continuously used her campaign to target Trump, despite the overwhelming amount of votes he received from Wyoming in the last two elections. The 45th President has pushed back, calling Cheney a RINO and claiming she “has gone crazy.” This came after he was also one of two House Republicans who voted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) January 6 Committee.

Next year, we'll elect a Congresswoman focused on Wyoming. Someone who fights our fights. Someone to actually REPRESENT us. Wyoming deserves a Congresswoman who Rides for the Brand. Join President Trump and our campaign to DEFEAT LIZ CHENEY. ⬇️ WATCH AND SHARE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AF1wzFT1kZ — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Cheney has been falling behind her opponent, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hagemen, in recent polls for the state’s Republican primary, which is set to take place Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: RNC National Spokesman Weighs In On Trump Raid