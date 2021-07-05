Hackers demand $70 million to liberate data held by companies hit in mass cyberattack -blog



FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

July 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The hackers alleged to be behind a mass ransomware attack than affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to liberate the data.

The demand was posted by REvil cybercrime gang on their blog. Allan Liska, with cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said the message appeared to be authentic and that the blog had been in use by that group since last year.

