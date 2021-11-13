Hackers compromise FBI’s external email system – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen outside of the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen outside of the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

November 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system on Saturday, Bloomberg News reported.

The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account warning of a possible cyberattack, the report added, citing threat-tracking organization Spamhaus Project.

The FBI is aware of fake emails originating from an FBI account, the agency said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)