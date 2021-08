Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Pommel Horse - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Max Whitlock of Britain celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Mike Blake Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Pommel Horse - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Max Whitlock of Britain celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Mike Blake

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Max Whitlock of Britain won the men’s pommel horse gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan took silver and Japan’s Kazuma Kaya took the bronze.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Pritha Sarkar)