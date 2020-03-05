Guyana opposition leader accuses government of fraud in presidential vote



FILE PHOTO: People queue to vote in Guyana's presidential elections in Georgetown, Guyana March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Neil Marks

March 5, 2020

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) – Guyana’s opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday accused the nation’s election authority of committing fraud in this week’s presidential vote, saying the group had inflated the vote count to favor the incumbent candidate, President David Granger.

Representatives of the electoral authority did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Granger’s office.

(Reporting by Neil Marks, writing by Brian Ellsworth)