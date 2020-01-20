Guoxuan says in talks with Volkswagen, hasn’t reached binding agreement



FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

January 20, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd <002074.SZ> is in talks with Volkswagen AG <VOWG_p.DE> for potential strategic cooperation in technology, product, and capital, the Chinese battery maker wrote in a company filing on Monday.

Guoxuan added it has not reached a legally binding agreement with the German automaker regarding the terms and conditions of its cooperation.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Volkswagen was preparing to purchase a 20% stake in Guoxuan.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz)