Gunman suspected of murdering 49 people at New Zealand mosques appears in court

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

The man suspected of carrying out mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand, appears in court for his arraignment.

A heavy police presence was seen, as 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant faced a Christchurch district judge Friday. He reportedly did not enter a plea for one count of murder.

The suspect allegedly live-streamed the killings on Facebook, where graphic footage shows countless people being shot at close range.

The court ordered Tarrant be held without bail, as it awaits additional charges to be filed, in the deaths of 49 Muslim worshipers.

Meantime, Survivors of the deadly mosque shooting said the death toll may have been much higher without the quick thinking of one man.

48-year-old Abdul Aziz reportedly confronted the gunman just before he fled the scene on Friday.

According to reports, Aziz grabbed a credit card machine from inside the mosque, and chased the gunman back to his car.

He later found one of the gunman’s discarded firearms on the ground, and pointed it at the attacker, causing him to retreat into his car and speed away.

When speaking to reporters later, Aziz said he wasn’t the one that deserves credit for his quick thinking.