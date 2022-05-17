Trending

Gunman in Calif. church shooting identified

Flowers are left outside Geneva Presbyterian Church for the victims of Sunday's shooting at the church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the church following Sunday services, in which they said parishioners hog-tied and detained a man in his 60s who opened fire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Flowers are left outside Geneva Presbyterian Church for the victims of Sunday’s shooting at the church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the church following Sunday services, in which they said parishioners hog-tied and detained a man in his 60s who opened fire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:52 AM PT – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

According to officials, the deadly Taiwanese church shooting in Orange County, California Sunday was a premeditated, hate fueled shooting. The suspect has been identified as 68-year-old David Chou who is possibly a Mainland China national.

“This was a politically motivated hate incident, a grievance that this individual had between himself and the Taiwanese community,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. “It is believed that the suspect was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan.”

The one person killed is identified as Dr. John Cheng who authorities say heroically sacrificed himself to save others. Five others were injured.

“Dr. Cheng is a hero in this incident,” Barnes stated.

The Sheriff said due to the quick actions of several elderly churchgoers who tackled the shooter and hog tied him with an electrical cord, the number of casualties was lessened.

Chou is being charged with one felony count of first degree murder and five felony counts of attempted murder.

MORE NEWS: GOP Governors Ready For Roe To Be Overturned

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE