Gunman in Calif. church shooting identified

According to officials, the deadly Taiwanese church shooting in Orange County, California Sunday was a premeditated, hate fueled shooting. The suspect has been identified as 68-year-old David Chou who is possibly a Mainland China national.

“This was a politically motivated hate incident, a grievance that this individual had between himself and the Taiwanese community,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. “It is believed that the suspect was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan.”

The one person killed is identified as Dr. John Cheng who authorities say heroically sacrificed himself to save others. Five others were injured.

“Dr. Cheng is a hero in this incident,” Barnes stated.

The Sheriff said due to the quick actions of several elderly churchgoers who tackled the shooter and hog tied him with an electrical cord, the number of casualties was lessened.

Chou is being charged with one felony count of first degree murder and five felony counts of attempted murder.

#OCSDPIO The suspect in the Laguna Woods church shooting has been identified as David Chou, 68 years old, of Las Vegas, NV. He has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder. More info to follow at todays press conference. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 16, 2022

