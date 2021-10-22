Guinea junta names figures from ousted administration as ministers



FILE PHOTO: Guinea junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya sits after he was sworn in as interim president in Conakry, Guinea October 1, 2021.REUTERS/Souleymane Camara FILE PHOTO: Guinea junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya sits after he was sworn in as interim president in Conakry, Guinea October 1, 2021.REUTERS/Souleymane Camara

October 22, 2021

By Saliou Samb

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s coup leaders have named their first line-up of government ministers, including a former general and three other figures who held posts under ousted president Alpha Conde.

The junta has repeatedely tried to reassure investors, donors and regional powers, saying last month’s overthrow of Conde was a one-off action to get rid of what it called a corrupt elite, and that it has no plans to stay in office.

Former army officer Aboubacar Sidiki Camara was named transitional minister of defence, a spokesperson for the military junta said on state TV late on Thursday.

Camara previously served as chief of staff in Conde’s defence ministry and, after that, as Guinea’s ambassador to Cuba.

Bachir Diallo, a former defence attaché based in Algeria, was named security minister, and Louhopou Lamah, a former foreign trade director, was named environment minister.

Abdourahmane Sikhé Camara was named Secretary General of the Government. He had previously served as an adviser to the position.

A special forces unit overthrew Conde on Sept. 5 in a move widely condemned by the African Union and by The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions.

It was the fourth coup in West and Central Africa since last year, following two in Mali and one in Chad. Conde had angered his opponents by changing the constitution to allow himself to stand for a third term.

Coup leader Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya was named interim president on Oct. 1. He has promised to hold free and fair elections, without giving a date. The junta has barred its own members from standing in any future vote.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)