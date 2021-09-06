Guinea coup leader bars travel for government officials



Army soldiers hold a checkpoint after the uprising that led to the toppling of President Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conacry in Guinea, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Souleymane Camara Army soldiers hold a checkpoint after the uprising that led to the toppling of President Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conacry in Guinea, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Souleymane Camara

September 6, 2021

By Saliou Samb

(Reuters) – Guinean government officials are barred from travel until further notice, and must hand over their official vehicles to the military, special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde on Sunday, told a government gathering on Monday.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing Cooper Inveen; Editing by Edward McAllister)