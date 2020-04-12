Guatemala registers 16 new coronavirus cases, infections rise to 153 – president



FILE PHOTO: A police officer delivers boxes containing food aid to low-income people during a curfew, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria FILE PHOTO: A police officer delivers boxes containing food aid to low-income people during a curfew, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

April 12, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the Central American nation’s total to 153 cases, President Alejandro Giammattei said.

Three people have died from coronavirus infections in Guatemala so far, officials say.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jonathan Oatis)