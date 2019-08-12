Guatemala conservative wins presidential election: electoral tribunal



Alejandro Giammattei, presidential candidate for the "Vamos" political party, celebrates with supporters as he takes the lead during vote counting in the presidential election, at his campaign headquarters in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas Alejandro Giammattei, presidential candidate for the "Vamos" political party, celebrates with supporters as he takes the lead during vote counting in the presidential election, at his campaign headquarters in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

August 12, 2019

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala’s Electoral Tribunal on Sunday declared conservative Alejandro Giammattei of the Vamos party winner of the presidential election over his center-left opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres.

Giammattei claimed victory shortly after polling stations closed, saying it would be an honor to serve as president of the Central American country.

(Reporting by Diego Oré; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Dave Graham)