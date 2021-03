OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:16 AM PT – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

New Yorkers have continued to express dismay with leadership at the local and state level as new data shows violence surged in the city last year. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with the founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, who is hoping to change New York City for the better with his mayoral bid to become the city’s next mayor.

PART ONE



PART TWO

