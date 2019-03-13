Guaido: ‘All options on the table’ on moving office to presidential palace in Caracas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:39 AM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido recently announced a plan to move his office into the presidential palace in Caracas. While speaking at a street rally Tuesday, Guaido said “all options are on the table” as he seeks to force free and fair elections in Venezuela.

Guaido also urged the peaceful transition of power from the Maduro regime to the National Assembly.

This comes after the regime’s chief prosecutor accused Guaido of sabotage in connection with the recent national blackout. They have since opened a probe that could see the opposition leader jailed.

However, Guaido stressed the Maduro regime is entirely at fault for power outages.

“We know that the situation of the country is critical, we know it is critical and have denounced it and we have a proposal to improve it,” stated the opposition leader. “When we say it, it is because we are together, when we say it, is is because we are going with all we have to restore Venezuela’s freedom.”

Guaido also said his future government would seek international cooperation to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.