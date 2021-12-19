GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to head spun-off consumer healthcare arm – Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO, speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
December 19, 2021
(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline Plc has picked former Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Plc Dave Lewis to head GSK’s consumer healthcare unit, which is being spun off into a standalone business, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Confirmation of his appointment could come as soon as Monday, the broadcaster said.
GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The 40 billion pound ($53 billion) spinoff is due to take effect next year.
($1 = 0.7551 pounds)
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)