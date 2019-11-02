Gretchen Carlson wants to be released from Fox News NDA

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

Former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson reportedly wants to be released from her nondisclosure agreement. In a recent interview, the former anchor revealed her desire to speak openly about her time at Fox News.

Carlson explained it would be nice to be able to tell her full story and hopes she can do so in the near future. The newswoman added she would have never signed such an agreement had she anticipated the progress being made regarding sexual harassment cases.

“Had I known what we know now, would I have wanted to sign the NDA? — No,” said Carlson. “Us asking to get out of our end days now is just part of the progression of all of the work that’s been done in a short period of time.”

Carlson sued Fox News in 2016, accusing the late Roger Ailes of firing her after she allegedly rejected his sexual advances. She reportedly received a $20 million settlement and has gone on to produce several Hollywood projects that tell her story.

These comments came about a week after NBCUniversal stated that its ex-employees would be released from their NDAs in order to bring allegations of sexual misconduct to light. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow made the announcement last Friday, lashing out at her parent company’s conduct.