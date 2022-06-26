Greitens: American people are sick of RINO’s

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

Missouri senate candidate Eric Greitens claimed RINO Republicans are helping the far left destroy America. Greitens doubled down on his calls to take down Republicans who don’t wave the banner of the America First movement. During an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, he said he’s honored to have the enemies he’s made.

“It’s clear that the RINO’s have failed America,” Greiten said. “It’s not just the left with their crazy ideas and attacks on the country that have put us in crisis. It’s not just the main stream media, it’s also RINO’s because of their corruption that have created this crisis. RINO’s who stab President Trump in the back. RINO’s who stab the American people in the back. RINO’s who failed on election integrity. RINO’s who failed to pass a border wall. RINO’s who supported Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bill and RINO’s this past week who sold out America on the Second Amendment. People are sick of RINO’s.”

He pointed out George Soros, the satanic temple, as well as establishment Republicans Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell (Ky.), have come after him for standing up to the political elite. This comes amid outcry from the mainstream media, Big Tech and establishment Republicans over a campaign ad Greitens released last week where he pretended to go RINO hunting.

The RINOs are at it again… pic.twitter.com/81aXuVBIF8 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 22, 2022

The retired navy seal added, it’s former President Trump’s MAGA movement that is championing conservative values and making things happen. He highlighted Trump’s efforts to appoint hundreds of conservative Justices to the federal judiciary, including the three Supreme Court Justices who voted to repeal Roe v. Wade.

“The great momentous moment that we all experience is because of President Trump,” he voiced. “Yesterday’s Supreme Court decision would not have been possible without President Trump. He nominated conservative judges that respect the constitution. He’s the one who took out Hilary Clinton and he did it with no help from the RINO establishment. When I served as Governor they wouldn’t pass pro-life legislation.”

Greitens went on to say that the Never Trump Republicans are trying to handicap America First patriots, including former President Trump from holding public offices. He pointed out that Republicans like Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) are helping the January 6 committee smear Trump’s final days in office. Greitens also said Senator McConnell has already launched a pact to target the Grietens campaign because he is scared of losing power in congress. Meanwhile, he vows to uphold the US constitution.

“The first country I ever went to was in 1993 and I went to China,” he shared. “I was actually arrested there for talking about the United States constitution. I’ve been willing to stand up against communists. As a navy seal I fought for the US constitution and I’m gonna continue to do that in the United States senate. By contrast, these RINO’s are after me in this race because they know I’m not going to give into their globalist ideas and I’m going to stand up and fight for the US constitution.”

Greitens will face off against other GOP candidates in the August 2 primaries and already has sights on the November 8 general elections. He said America First candidates need to get through to congress and stand up to the far left. He laments, establishment Republicans cave to any pressure from progressives, highlighting they folded on gun control, infrastructure and massive spending bills.

MORE NEWS: Federal Court Blocks FDA Ban On Juul Products