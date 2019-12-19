Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for future 5G rollout



FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

December 19, 2019

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Greenland will pick Sweden’s Ericsson over China’s Huawei [HWT.UL] for future the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network, a spokeswoman for state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.

Tele Greenland CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen told broadcaster KNR on Wednesday that he does not see Huawei as a possible supplier of 5G in Greenland, and that Ericsson on all parameters would be the right choice.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)