Green Bay health group drops Aaron Rodgers as spokesperson

November 6, 2021

Green Bay-based Prevea Health and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended their partnership on Saturday, a day after he made controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed he hasn’t been vaccinated.

Rodgers had been a spokesperson for the health-care organization since 2012. The split is effective immediately.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization said in a statement posted to its Twitter account Saturday. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Rodgers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, Rodgers said he wasn’t vaccinated but rather had “immunized” himself against the virus by following alternate therapies. He said he was not anti-vaccination in general but that it wasn’t the right decision for him.

Rodgers, 37, said he is allergic to an ingredient in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, concerned about the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson shot and worried whether being vaccinated could impact fertility as he looks forward to becoming a father.

In August, a Michigan hospital that had used Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to promote its sports medicine program cut ties with him over his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. Cousins went to high school in Holland, Mich., where the hospital is located.

–Field Level Media