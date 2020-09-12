Greek police fire teargas at migrants on Lesbos island



A man holds a placards as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp protest after the news about the creation of a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

September 12, 2020

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Greek police fired teargas to disperse a group of migrants protesting on the island of Lesbos on Saturday, four days after fires burnt the overflowing Moria refugee camp to the ground.

The tension broke out as hundreds of migrants chanting “Freedom” marched on a road that leads into the port of Mytilene, which police had blocked as a new temporary tent settlement was being set up nearby.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Konstantinidis; Writing by Renee Maltezou; editing by James Mackenzie)