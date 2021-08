Greek PM to reshuffle cabinet – PM’s office

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a Trilateral Meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Jordan, in Athens, Greece, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a Trilateral Meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Jordan, in Athens, Greece, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

August 31, 2021

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reshuffle its cabinet, his office said on Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou will announce Mitsotakis’ decisions regarding changes in his cabinet later on Tuesday, Mitsotakis office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)