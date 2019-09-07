Trending

Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises to stick to reforms

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki, Greece September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

September 7, 2019

THESSALONIKI (Reuters) – Greece’s conservative prime minister outlined tax cuts that will benefit businesses and austerity-hit Greeks next year and promised to continue reforms which he said would help the country gain credibility after a huge debt crisis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said corporate tax would be cut to 24% in 2020 from 28% currently and taxation on dividends would be halved to 5%. The tax-free threshold on incomes would be maintained, he said, promising to lower the tax rate to 9% from 22% on incomes up to 10,000 euros annually.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou in Athens.)

