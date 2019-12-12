Greek housing sector growth picks up in third quarter



FILE PHOTO: A view shows the cityscape of Athens, Greece, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view shows the cityscape of Athens, Greece, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

December 12, 2019

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s housing market recovery picked up in the third quarter with prices increasing for the seventh consecutive quarter on a growing economy and foreign interest, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Property accounts for a big chunk of household wealth in Greece, where the home ownership rate is 80%, above the EU average of 70%.

Apartment prices rose 9.1% in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed, accelerating from a 7.7% increase in the second quarter.

There has been an upward trend for both old and newly built apartments and in all regions, though the capital outperformed with prices up by 11.9% year-on-year.

Home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb and a “golden visa” program – a renewable five-year resident’s permit in return for a 250,000-euro ($285,000) investment in real estate – taken up by Chinese, Turkish and Russians – have made Athens very popular.

Greek house prices fell 42% between 2008, when the country’s protracted recession began, and the end of 2017, as property taxes imposed to plug budget deficits, tight bank lending and a jobless rate still around 17%, the highest in the 19-nation euro zone, hurt the sector.

But economic prospects have improved since 2015 when Greece signed up to a third bailout package. The country emerged from its latest bailout in August in 2018 and it is now relying on markets for funding.

Following is a table on Greek apartment prices from Greece’s central bank:

****************************************************************

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3

Index 69.5 64.3 61.1 59.6 59.0 60.0 65.7

Change y/y % -10.9 -7.5 -5.1 -2.4 -1.0 1.8* 9.1

New (up to 5 years) 71.4 66.8 63.0 61.2 60.7 61.9 67.6

Change % -10.9 -6.5 -5.6 -3.0 -0.8 2.0* 9.0

Old (older than 5 years) 68.3 62.8 59.8 58.6 57.9 58.9 64.5

Change % -10.8 -8.1 -4.7 -2.0 -1.2 1.6 9.2

—————————————————————-

* revised

source: Bank of Greece

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)