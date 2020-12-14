Greek economy to contract 11% percent in 2020-CenBank



FILE PHOTO: People make their way outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece in Athens, Greece, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s economy will contract by 11 % in the worse case scenario in 2020, the country’s Central Bank said on Monday, revising upwards the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country.

In a bi-annual report, it said it expected the economy to recover with growth of 3.2 % in 2021.

(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou)