Greece to resume direct flights with Britain from July 15

July 6, 2020

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece is allowing direct flights from Britain on July 15, the Greek government said on Monday, as Athens tries to salvage its all-important summer tourist season.

Greece lifted restrictions on flights from EU countries to its two main airports on June 15 and the rest on July 1 – but had kept a ban in place on fellow member Sweden and former member Britain, as well as several other countries with large coronavirus caseloads.

“In cooperation with the British government, and following advice of experts, the government announces the resumption of direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports of the country from July 15,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a news briefing.

The government is still monitoring the situation with COVID-19 in Sweden, he said.

Greece has managed to contain the coronavirus pandemic to 3,519 infections since it reported the first case in February.

