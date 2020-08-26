Greece preparing bill to extend its western territorial waters: PM



FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes a statement as he arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes a statement as he arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

August 26, 2020

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece will soon submit draft legislation allowing the country to extend its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

The conservative premier was speaking in parliament where Greek lawmakers are debating whether to approve an accord on maritime boundaries between Greece and Italy and a separate agreement with Egypt.

“Greece will extend its western territorial waters to 12 nautical miles from 6, with a bill that will be submitted to parliament,” he said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas)