Great Wall says to buy GM’s Thailand car plant



FILE PHOTO: A general view of the General Motors (GM) plant in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province, Thailand February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view of the General Motors (GM) plant in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province, Thailand February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

February 17, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Great Wall Motor <601633.SS> said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to purchase a car plant from General Motors <GM.N> in Thailand.

Great Wall said in a statement it expects to complete transaction of Rayong car plant, which is currently operated by GM, by the end of 2020.

GM said on Monday it was rearranging global operations.

