Govt. aid to Ukraine could be divided into nearly $405K for each US school

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: An empty classroom at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 shows that a teacher has prepared for the start of the school year on September 02, 2021 in New York City. All NYC public school students will return to in-person classes this month for the 2021-2022 school year, except for when COVID-positive kids must quarantine at home. Surveillance testing will be conducted every other week in each school building and will randomly test 10 percent of all students whose parents have consented. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The US has sent nearly $54 billion to Ukraine, but many are pointing out that money could be used to help fund schools in America. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, as of 2020 there are 130, 930 K-12 schools. If the federal government divided the foreign aid to Ukraine evenly among those schools each would receive just under $405,000 .

Former President Donald Trump recently proposed a top-to-bottom overhaul of school safety while urging lawmakers to take back unused COVID-relief money. He pointed out that if the US has $40 billion to send to Ukraine then the government should “be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home.”

The 45th president went on to say, “before we nation build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children.” Meanwhile, Republicans have lamented that the path to solving gun violence in America seems to be impossible amid an extremely partisan White House.

This comes as Democrats in Washington, D.C. seem to be unwilling to lay down their partisan arms to solve the problem of gun violence. Experts have warned Democrats could try to jam through gun control bills through the House while the lower chamber has a slim majority.

