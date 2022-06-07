Govt. aid to Ukraine could be divided into nearly $405K for each US school

OAN NEWSROOM

The US has sent nearly $54 billion to Ukraine, but many are pointing out that money could be used to help fund schools in America. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, as of 2020 there are 130, 930 K-12 schools. If the federal government divided the foreign aid to Ukraine evenly among those schools each would receive just under $405,000 .

Former President Donald Trump recently proposed a top-to-bottom overhaul of school safety while urging lawmakers to take back unused COVID-relief money. He pointed out that if the US has $40 billion to send to Ukraine then the government should “be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home.”

President Trump comments regarding school safety n America completely opposite of bumbling Joey

President Trump: "If the United States has $40 billion dollars to send to Ukraine, we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home." @dailyrealtimenews pic.twitter.com/SVK8u7TLAW — Zeke_gary2 (@ZekeGary2) May 27, 2022

The 45th president went on to say, “before we nation build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children.” Meanwhile, Republicans have lamented that the path to solving gun violence in America seems to be impossible amid an extremely partisan White House.

This comes as Democrats in Washington, D.C. seem to be unwilling to lay down their partisan arms to solve the problem of gun violence. Experts have warned Democrats could try to jam through gun control bills through the House while the lower chamber has a slim majority.