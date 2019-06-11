Governors Respond to Pres. Trump’s Executive Order Allowing States to Choose Refugee Admission Policies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:25 AM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

With new power coming from an executive order signed by President Trump, several state governors are expressing their stance on accepting refugees.

Officials from Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee recently sent letters to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, affirming they plan to keep letting refugees into their states.

The executive order gives governors the power to refuse resettlement of refugees in their state, but many are choosing not to use it.

Many have expressed support to those who agree with the decision to let states take in refugees, saying people looking for a better life in the U.S. should have the opportunity, specifically when coming in legally.

Governors from both sides of the aisle have come together on the issue. States with Democrat leaders, such as Kentucky, boast long histories of welcoming refugees, and said they make up a large portion of their workforce.

This, as some GOP lawmakers have also shown support for legal migrants seeking refuge. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee spoke out about his stance on the issue, mixing tradition with personal experiences.

“I think our nation has had a long history of being a beacon of refuge for the religiously and politically oppressed. And I personally have been working with refugees, and many places around the world. So I have personal experience with that,” said the Governor.

Even though there has been bipartisan support in letting in legal refugees, some republicans have expressed reluctance to the idea.

More than 30 states have stated they’ll continue to resettle people coming into the U.S. but most have been led by Democrats.

Even Lee is facing criticism from other Tennessee Republicans, as they challenge his decision.

The executive order provides states a time crunch, as they have until January 21st to decide whether or not to allow entry to refugees.