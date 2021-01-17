Governors pull National Guard from D.C. amid parking garage incident

OAN Newsroom

Several governors are calling their National Guard troops to return home after being stationed in Washington D.C.

On Friday, governors from New Hampshire, Florida, Montana and Texas gave orders to pull their guardsmen and women out of the U.S. Capitol after reports that troops were being forced to take their breaks in parking garages.

Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2021

This came after 20,000 troops from a number of states were deployed to D.C. to secure the city during the week of the inauguration.

I’ve ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard from Washington DC. They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions. @NHNationalGuard — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 22, 2021

With their mission complete, I have instructed Adjutant General Hronek to bring our @GuardMontana soldiers home. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) January 22, 2021

Despite the removal of some state guardsmen, 7,000 are expected to stay through the first week of February and possibly into March.