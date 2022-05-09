Gov. Reeves: Overturning Roe is right decision

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:45 AM PT – Monday, May 9, 2022

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) supports the contents of the leaked Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade. During an interview on Sunday, he said if the draft opinion holds, it would be the right decision.

Everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the MS abortion case. Let’s think bigger. For decades, America has been uniquely radical in the West. Our abortion laws look like China & N. Korea. Please pray for wisdom & courage for SCOTUS. Countless lives can be saved! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 3, 2022

Reeves highlighted the State Legislature is looking to pass a law that would ban abortions statewide, except for instances of rape or incest. The governor added, officials are looking ahead to a post-Roe Mississippi.

“We’ve started doing the hard work of what a post-Roe Mississippi will look like,” Reeves stated. “We believe if, in fact, this leaked opinion is accurate and if, in fact, a majority of the Justice of the Supreme Court are going to overturn Roe, we must understand that while this is a great victory for the pro-life movement, it is not the end, in fact, it is just the beginning.”

Reeves went on to say, he aims to expand adoption agencies across his state and bolster the Mississippi foster care system to care for unwanted children.

MORE NEWS : 31 Confirmed Dead Following Blast In Havana