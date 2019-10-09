Gov. Newsom signs new law which allows residents to vote on Election Day

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PST – Wednesday October 9, 2019

A new California law will allow its voters to register on Election Day at all polling places in 2020. New legislation signed Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom expands conditional voter registration throughout the state, which is a significant step towards boosting turnout for next year.

Conditional voter registration begins 14 days in advance of the election after regular voter registration closes. The new law expands conditional voter registration in California, making it easy for residents to register and vote on the same day. A new voter can cast a ballot that is counted after eligibility is determined during the 30 day vote-counting period following the election.

Last year, around 57,000 Californians were able to register and vote this way while county election offices tested out the process. Starting next year, voters in California can register anywhere ballots are cast and change their party preference at the last minute.

16 other states have already allowed for Election Day registration. Earlier this year, Newsom announced a new state budget that was intended to help “upgrade” California’s voting system.