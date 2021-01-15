Gov. Newsom signs bill, extends COVID-19 eviction protections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill extending eviction protections in the Golden State until June. The bill, which was signed into law on Friday, said the state will cover 80 percent of unpaid rent as long as the landlord forgives the remaining 20 percent.

In 2020, Newsom signed a law that banned evictions for tenants who paid at least 25 percent of their rent owed by September.

“We recognize we have to do more,” Newsom noted. “And we have to continue to support those most vulnerable in this pandemic induced economy in the recession that we continue to work our way through.”

However, some housing advocacy groups said the law gives too much power to landlords since they have the right to decline relief and demand their tenants pay in full.