Gov. Newsom orders Calif. police to stop teaching carotid chokehold methods

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom has banned the state police training program from teaching a controversial restraint method. On Friday, the governor issued the order against carotid restraints, which work to render a person unconscious by cutting off blood flow to the brain.

A form of the so-called “sleeper hold” was used during George Floyd‘s arrest prior to his death.

“At the end of the day, the carotid hold that literally is designed to stop people’s blood from flowing into their brain has no place any longer in 21st century practices,” stated Newsom.

According to reports, this marked the governor’s first order on police use of force.

“I could not be more pleased. No sooner did we make a commitment on this proposal that a member of the legislature, Mike Gipson, just introduced a piece of legislation that I will support and sign as soon as it gets to my desk to legislatively end that practice in the state of California. We did that years and years ago, as it relates to chokeholds.” – Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

He went on to say he will support future legislation to outlaw the method completely. He has also urged other governors to follow suit.