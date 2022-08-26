Trending

Gov. Newsom: I attack DeSantis because he is a bully

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to union workers and volunteers on election day at the IBEW Local 6 union hall on September 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Californians are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:53 PM PT – Friday, August 26, 2022

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, defended his attacks against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. 

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Newsom claimed that he was fighting back against to what he referred to as bullying from DeSantis. The California Democrat referred to comments the Florida Republican made about Doctor Anthony Fauci. 

Newsom went on to decry red states, like Florida and Texas, that are enforcing pro-life laws. In the video, he also added that California remains a pro-abortion state. 

“I don’t like it. I don’t like DeSantis… the way he talked about Fauci,” Newsom said. “You can disagree with people. They’re bullies. My mom used to wash my mouth out with soap if I talk like that. I don’t like what’s happening. Threatening people if they come to California for Reproductive Rights in States like Texas placing bounties, it’s a serious moment in American history. So why I’m doing those ads? It’s because I can’t take it. I gotta sleep at night.” 

This statement comes after Newsom threw his support behind DeSantis’s gubernatorial opponent Charlie Crist. He pledged $100,000 to Crist’s Florida campaign. 

Despite the endorsement from Democrat darling Newsom, polls show Crist trailing DeSantis ahead of the November gubernatorial election.

