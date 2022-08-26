Gov. Newsom: I attack DeSantis because he is a bully

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:53 PM PT – Friday, August 26, 2022

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, defended his attacks against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Newsom claimed that he was fighting back against to what he referred to as bullying from DeSantis. The California Democrat referred to comments the Florida Republican made about Doctor Anthony Fauci.

People keep asking why I’m calling out DeSantis and these Republican governors. The answer is simple: I don’t like bullies. pic.twitter.com/dksyOash8A — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2022

Newsom went on to decry red states, like Florida and Texas, that are enforcing pro-life laws. In the video, he also added that California remains a pro-abortion state.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like DeSantis… the way he talked about Fauci,” Newsom said. “You can disagree with people. They’re bullies. My mom used to wash my mouth out with soap if I talk like that. I don’t like what’s happening. Threatening people if they come to California for Reproductive Rights in States like Texas placing bounties, it’s a serious moment in American history. So why I’m doing those ads? It’s because I can’t take it. I gotta sleep at night.”

This statement comes after Newsom threw his support behind DeSantis’s gubernatorial opponent Charlie Crist. He pledged $100,000 to Crist’s Florida campaign.

Despite the endorsement from Democrat darling Newsom, polls show Crist trailing DeSantis ahead of the November gubernatorial election.