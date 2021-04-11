Trending

Gov. Kemp: MLB’s move hurts minority-owned businesses

MARIETTA, GA - APRIL 10: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference about the state's new Election Integrity Law that passed this week at AJ’s Famous Seafood and Poboys on April 10, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia. Major League Baseball announced it would move the All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to the election bill, which opponents claim will negatively affect the minority population's ability to vote. There is also a concern for the economic impact this will have on the state following the MLB's decision. The bill's passage follows the Governor's decision to lift many of the restrictions in place for protection from COVID-19. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has ramped up his attack on Major League Baseball, claiming their decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta will hurt minorities. In a press conference on Saturday, the Republican blasted the MLB’s response to the Georgia voter law, which is estimated to cost the state upwards of $100 million. However, he did not stop there.

“And it’s being moved…from a city and a metro area that is 51 percent African-American to a city that is 10 percent African-American,” Governor Kemp stated. “So who is getting screwed in this? It is the little guy and it’s the minority-owned businesses.”

Kemp also pointed out the same businesses were already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents of the voting bill have claimed it will disproportionately affect people of color, but have seemingly remained silent on whether the MLB’s move will do the same.

