Gov. Kemp: MLB’s move hurts minority-owned businesses

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has ramped up his attack on Major League Baseball, claiming their decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta will hurt minorities. In a press conference on Saturday, the Republican blasted the MLB’s response to the Georgia voter law, which is estimated to cost the state upwards of $100 million. However, he did not stop there.

“And it’s being moved…from a city and a metro area that is 51 percent African-American to a city that is 10 percent African-American,” Governor Kemp stated. “So who is getting screwed in this? It is the little guy and it’s the minority-owned businesses.”

Kemp also pointed out the same businesses were already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents of the voting bill have claimed it will disproportionately affect people of color, but have seemingly remained silent on whether the MLB’s move will do the same.

