Gov. Kemp: MLB caved to fear & lies from liberal activists

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) said the MLB struck out with their decision to move their All-Star Game to a new host city. During a press conference Saturday, Kemp called out the League’s leaders for succumbing to the pressure of the left.

@MLB’s decision is not about access to voting. It’s about a lack of courage to stand up to the lies of a radical mob hellbent on distorting the truth for political gain. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 2, 2021

On Friday, the MLB announced their plans to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the outcry over a recently passed voting rights bill.

“Yesterday, Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies from liberal activists,” Kemp said. “They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law and they ignored the consequences of their decision on our local community. In the middle of a pandemic, Major League Baseball put the wishes of [Democrat] Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden ahead of the economic well-being of hardworking Georgians who were counting on the All-Star Game for a paycheck.”

The MLB’s decision came as several big companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, have called for businesses to uproot their businesses from the Peach State. This was is in response to election laws aimed at tightening up Georgia’s election system by enforcing stricter vote ID laws, unifying early voting hours and limiting mail-in ballots.

DJT calls for retaliatory boycott of companies opposing GOP election reform… pic.twitter.com/MADaxUfYh3 — Shane Althaus (@AlthausShane) April 4, 2021

Democrat opponents of the bill claim it targets minority communities and lessens their voices in the voting booth. However, Kemp stressed the laws aren’t as restrictive as Democrat operatives claim them to be.

He added, there are several blue states, namely New York, that have more restrictive election laws than Georgia does right now.

New York has nine days of early voting. Georgia has a minimum of 17, with an additional two Sundays as an option for every county. New York requires an excuse to vote absentee. Georgia does not. They’re lying and they know it. https://t.co/XxOc1ZAAAa — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 3, 2021

“It’s easier to vote in Georgia than it is in New York,” Kemp continued. “Even more ridiculous is that MLB didn’t cite a single reason that they disagreed with the bill in their statement. Everyone standing here today and those at home know why: Because the facts and the truth don’t support their narrative. It’s because the Election Integrity Act expands access to the polls and ensures the integrity of the ballot box. Then why did MLB move the All-Star game yesterday?”

In the meantime, Governor Kemp has not shown any signs he will roll back the voting rights bill. The Peach State governor was confident this will not have a snowball effect on Georgia’s economy, citing a good relationship between his office and the business community.