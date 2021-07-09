Gov. Kemp: Harris, Biden lying about Ga. election integrity law

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:48 PM PT – Friday, July 9, 2021

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said he will continue the fight to preserve his state’s election integrity law. In an interview on Friday, Kemp claimed both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are lying about the law.

He said the truth is that the law provides more early voting opportunities than Biden’s own state of Delaware and many other states where Democrats are in control. Kemp declared that this is a fight nationwide and not just in Georgia, and added that it’s one worth fighting.

I’m not backing down in the fight for secure, accessible, fair elections. pic.twitter.com/fgvz5nggFX — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez commented on the Democrat agenda, calling it a desperate effort to push federal takeover of elections. “Democrats continue to lie to the American people. Democrats refuse to join Republicans in supporting common-sense policies like voter ID, because their sole agenda is more power and partisan control,” said Alvarez.

This follows Harris’ announcement on Thursday, where she said the Democrat National Committee is investing $25 million in a “voting rights initiative.”