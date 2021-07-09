Trending

Gov. Kemp: Harris, Biden lying about Ga. election integrity law

MARIETTA, GA - APRIL 10: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference about the state's new Election Integrity Law that passed this week at AJ’s Famous Seafood and Poboys on April 10, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia. Major League Baseball announced it would move the All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to the election bill, which opponents claim will negatively affect the minority population's ability to vote. There is also a concern for the economic impact this will have on the state following the MLB's decision. The bill's passage follows the Governor's decision to lift many of the restrictions in place for protection from COVID-19. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference about the state’s new Election Integrity Law that passed this week at AJ’s Famous Seafood and Poboys on April 10, 2021 in Marietta, Ga. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:48 PM PT – Friday, July 9, 2021

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said he will continue the fight to preserve his state’s election integrity law. In an interview on Friday, Kemp claimed both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are lying about the law.

He said the truth is that the law provides more early voting opportunities than Biden’s own state of Delaware and many other states where Democrats are in control. Kemp declared that this is a fight nationwide and not just in Georgia, and added that it’s one worth fighting.

Meanwhile, RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez commented on the Democrat agenda, calling it a desperate effort to push federal takeover of elections. “Democrats continue to lie to the American people. Democrats refuse to join Republicans in supporting common-sense policies like voter ID, because their sole agenda is more power and partisan control,” said Alvarez.

This follows Harris’ announcement on Thursday, where she said the Democrat National Committee is investing $25 million in a “voting rights initiative.”

