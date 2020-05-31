Trending

Gov. Hogan says vote-by-mail only safe option during pandemic

FILE – In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with the Maryland state flag on it following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order sought by people challenging Hogan’s stay-at-home order in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:05 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

According to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), voting by mail is the only way for people to vote safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to reporters Sunday, he said the state has not had any experiences that cause him great concern.

More than 3 million ballots have been mailed to Maryland voters for the state’s primary to prevent crowded polls and the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Hogan also noted that the state of Maryland has had mail-in-ballots for a while now.

“We want to make sure we get the opportunity for every single person to vote,” he stated. “We want to make sure that no voting fraud is taking place, whether by mail or any other way, but I’m not concerned about that here in our state…we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

The state’s primary election is scheduled to take place on June 2.

