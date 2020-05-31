Gov. Hogan says vote-by-mail only safe option during pandemic

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

According to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), voting by mail is the only way for people to vote safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to reporters Sunday, he said the state has not had any experiences that cause him great concern.

More than 3 million ballots have been mailed to Maryland voters for the state’s primary to prevent crowded polls and the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Hogan also noted that the state of Maryland has had mail-in-ballots for a while now.

“We want to make sure we get the opportunity for every single person to vote,” he stated. “We want to make sure that no voting fraud is taking place, whether by mail or any other way, but I’m not concerned about that here in our state…we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

Maryland’s #COVID19 positivity rate has dropped to 10.9%, down 54.49% from its peak on April 17. Our state’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 1,183, their lowest level since April 15. pic.twitter.com/inOit8fUuT — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 31, 2020

The state’s primary election is scheduled to take place on June 2.