Gov. Hogan: GOP gubernatorial nominee victory was result of collusion

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:26 AM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan doubled down on his opposition to Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee and his potential successor Dan Cox. In an interview Sunday, Hogan analyzed the possibility of Maryland not having a Republican governor after his term is done.

His comments came after he already said he would not be endorsing Cox who emerged as the winner of the Republican primary. Hogan said Cox’s win was the result of a conspiracy, while also asserting he will not win in the general election.

“Well it was kind of unprecedented collusion between the Democratic Governor’s Association and Donald Trump,” he stated. “And both of them were promoting conspiracy theory of believing kind of a nut job and the DGA, I think, spent about $3 million…it was a win for the Democrats, it’s a big loss for the Republican Party and we have no chance of us saving that governor’s seat.”

Congratulations to @DanCoxEsq on winning the Republican Governor Primary! Cox will be a great addition to the Republican leadership in Maryland. pic.twitter.com/IYv09olG73 — GOP (@GOP) July 20, 2022

Cox will face off against Democrat Wes Moore in November’s general election.

MORE NEWS: Team Lake Preparing For Election Shenanigans