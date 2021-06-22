Gov. DeSantis: You can’t have an agency rely on flimsy legal authority to keep an entire industry closed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:05 PM PT – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) celebrated his state’s victory of a federal ruling that challenged a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, which made it difficult for cruise ships to return to sailing out of the state. In a press conference on Monday, the Republican lauded the victory while condemning the overstep of legal authority attempted by the federal government.

On Friday, Judge Steven Merryday sided with the Sunshine State by determining the CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to the federal agency. The governor insisted his victory lap wasn’t only limited to the restraints placed on the people and businesses within his state alone.

“We have seen throughout this country government overstep its bounds in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” he explained. “You can’t have an agency relying on flimsy legal authority to just keep an entire industry closed with really no path forward.”

Today, Florida prevailed in our lawsuit against the unlawful CDC order that shut down the cruise industry. This is a defeat for bureaucratic overreach, and a win for Florida jobs and tourism.https://t.co/5iFOEMpt5s — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 18, 2021

DeSantis went on to emphasize court systems have the power to fight back against the federal government and more specifically the CDC. He also offered a message of inspiration as to why people need to push back against the government and their oversteps.

“The only reason you are seeing any of these discussions is that we brought the lawsuit,” he asserted. “Had we not brought the lawsuit, you would have continued to see the status quo and nothing would have ended up happening.”

Florida has been victorious in its push back on vaccine passports and this ruling is another feather in DeSantis’s cap.