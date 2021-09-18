Trending

Gov. DeSantis vows to fight antibody treatment limit

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waits to present a check to a first responder during an event to give out bonuses to them held at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside on August 10, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. DeSantis gave out some of the $1,000 checks that the Florida state budget passed for both first responders and teachers across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, September 18, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pledges to “work like hell” to ensure his constituents have access to monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19. The statement on Thursday was in response to the Biden administration clamping down on shipments of the antibodies to the Sunshine State.

Health and Human Services seized control of the supply lines this week and limited Florida’s deliveries by half. DeSantis claimed such sudden disruption would cause patients to suffer.

The Biden administration has experienced a lot of pushback from Republican governors, including DeSantis. “We’re facing a massive, massive cut in monoclonal antibody treatments abruptly,” said the governor. He added how Biden said there would be a 50 percent increase, however now they’re seeing more than a 50 percent cut in Florida.

Meanwhile, the Republican governor is looking to go around the federal government and buy directly from the source.

