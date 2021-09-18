Gov. DeSantis vows to fight antibody treatment limit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, September 18, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pledges to “work like hell” to ensure his constituents have access to monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19. The statement on Thursday was in response to the Biden administration clamping down on shipments of the antibodies to the Sunshine State.

Health and Human Services seized control of the supply lines this week and limited Florida’s deliveries by half. DeSantis claimed such sudden disruption would cause patients to suffer.

The Biden administration has experienced a lot of pushback from Republican governors, including DeSantis. “We’re facing a massive, massive cut in monoclonal antibody treatments abruptly,” said the governor. He added how Biden said there would be a 50 percent increase, however now they’re seeing more than a 50 percent cut in Florida.

I will fight like hell to overcome Biden’s cruel decision to drastically reduce lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments for Floridians. We've seen steep reductions in hospital admissions due to early treatment efforts. It’s wrong to penalize Florida for his partisan bitterness. pic.twitter.com/24APj0r50K — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Republican governor is looking to go around the federal government and buy directly from the source.